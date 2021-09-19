CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi artist draws inspiration from plants, ecology

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nicole Dikon was in high school in Florida, she thought she wanted to be a marine biologist. That notion changed when she got to community college. “I started taking art classes, and I tried other things, but art is what stuck,” said Dikon, 31. “My paternal grandfather was a watercolor and landscape painter, and my mom also went to school for painting, so art was pretty much taught to me from the beginning.”

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Plant#Ucf#Temple University

Comments / 0

Community Policy