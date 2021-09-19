Law enforcement, others recall 1992 Herstrum murder ahead of parole hearing for Hodge

Nearly 30 years ago, Anna Holtz was a junior at the University of Toledo living in Parks Tower when she learned a student had been found brutally murdered at the Scott Park campus.

Melissa Anne Herstrum, 19, had been a nursing student at UT. Her body was found Jan. 27, 1992 face down in the snow, frozen to the ground. It was later determined she had been shot 14 times in the head, back, and legs.

It was the first homicide on campus in decades and students were terrified.

“We all felt incredibly vulnerable, nervous, anxious,” the now Anna Kolin said. “It was the collective feeling all across campus.”

Five days later, on Feb. 1, Ms. Kolin was watching a television newscast on the arrest of a suspect. When a photo of the man was shown on the screen, a sickening wave of shock slammed into her. She immediately recognized the face of Jeffrey Hodge, a 22-year-old rookie UT police officer at the time, as the cop who had approached her car in the wee hours of the morning only about 24 hours before Ms. Herstrum was killed.

“That was the face that was staring in my window,” Ms. Kolin said. “This was the cop who had blocked my car in that night and wouldn’t tell me why.”

Hodge in May, 1993 pleaded guilty in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to aggravated murder and kidnapping. Judge Judith Lanzinger, now retired, sentenced him to the maximum 33 years to life in prison in accordance with a plea agreement.

He was sentenced before life without parole was possible in Ohio. With credit for time served in jail before conviction and good behavior, he is up for his first parole hearing Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hodge, now 52 and incarcerated at the Marion Correctional Institution, has declined all interviews, according to a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The department has no attorney listed for him, and family members could not be reached for comment.

Ms. Kolin was far from the only female student on campus who recognized Hodge as the cop who had harassed them. He was developing a reputation for hassling young women, and many came forward to UT police after the announcement of the officer’s arrest.

The night she met Hodge, Ms. Kolin had been out with friends at a local bar until it closed at 2 a.m. on Jan. 25, 1992. She drove back to campus, parking adjacent to the tennis courts near Parks Tower and the Glass Bowl Stadium. Then a UT police cruiser appeared seemingly out of nowhere and parked behind her, blocking her in, she said.

“I wasn’t speeding. I wasn’t drunk. There wasn’t any reason to pull me over,” Ms. Kolin said. “I rolled down my window a couple inches and kept asking the cop what I had done wrong. And he just kept asking me the same questions about where I was going, where I had been.”

Ms. Kolin told the officer she had come from the bar and was waiting to be picked up by her boyfriend to head to breakfast at Denny’s. As planned, her boyfriend pulled up in his vehicle and headed her way.

“When the officer turned around and saw the headlights, by the time my boyfriend got parked, [the officer] had gotten back into his vehicle and started to drive away,” Ms. Kolin said. “As quick as he showed up, he was gone. It was creepy.”

At the time, she brushed it off as a young, over-eager officer attempting to assert his newly obtained authority. After news broke of Hodge’s arrest in Ms. Herstrum’s murder, Ms. Kolin was — and still is — plagued by the what ifs.

“When I sit back now and think about the progression of all of those things, I think that I got very lucky that night,” she said. “What would have happened if my boyfriend hadn’t shown up when he did?”

Ms. Kolin actively ignored media coverage of the murder case as much as possible, and blocked her memories of the encounter for years while continuing with her life. News of his upcoming parole hearing has brought it all flooding back.

“I’ve had this beautiful life. [Ms. Herstrum] didn’t get to have that, and it could easily have been luck of the draw,” Ms. Kolin said. “My life continued, hers didn’t. When I allow myself time to think about it, that’s when I get emotional. I think about her parents, how much they lost, how horrific and brutal that murder was.”

Cindy Herstum-Clark, Ms. Herstrum’s sister who previously spoke to The Blade about Hodge’s hearing, could not be reached for comment last week. She said earlier that her parents did not want to be contacted.

A student’s slaying at the hands of a police officer rocked the university and wider community. Mike Jones, a former Blade reporter who covered much of the case, said an initial sense of utter shock and disbelief permeated the city.

“It just seemed entirely unlikely,” Mr. Jones said. “Hodge had no criminal history, a Boy Scout-like background, was recently married, and was a cop. And this is a brutal murder. It’s not some kind of semi-accident or an overreaction to a slight.”

Firing 14 shots into a woman who was handcuffed and lying face down on the ground was “just too barbaric,” Mr. Jones said.

“It was just utterly bizarre. You couldn’t attach those classic motives to the killing, nor account for the number of bullets,” he said. “It was the wantonness of it all. How can you as a human being have done, step by step, what you did?”

But then details started emerging. Thomas Gulch is a former Toledo police captain who led the homicide unit at the time. Toledo police took over Ms. Herstrum’s case, and investigators began zeroing in on Hodge.

“The investigative team did outstanding work,” Mr. Gulch told The Blade. “We started with nothing and worked night and day.”

Ms. Herstrum was found after an odd phone call came in to a local cab company reporting a driver being robbed at UT’s Scott Park campus. The message was forwarded to UT police, and Hodge and a second officer responded and checked the area, finding Ms. Herstrum’s bullet-riddled body.

“He had to be the first person back to contaminate the scene and walk over his own footprints again,” Mr. Gulch said.

Investigators were able to trace the call to a phone on UT’s campus few people aside from janitorial staff and police had access to. A police log also showed Hodge had completed a security check in the area about the same time the call was made, Mr. Gulch said.

“Now we had a focus, and we started moving in that direction,” Mr. Gulch said.

Investigators had both UT police cruisers used by officers on duty that night examined by a forensics team. The vehicle Hodge drove contained strands of three-toned brunette hair consistent with Ms. Herstrum’s.

An autopsy found marks on Ms. Herstrum’s wrists, at least one of them showing a pattern similar to that of a hinge pin on a pair of handcuffs, Mr. Gulch said. Hodge carried two pairs of cuffs, one in a pouch and another tucked into his gear belt. A sharp-eyed investigator talking to Hodge noticed debris or imperfections on the visible pair.

Tests on the cuffs showed traces of copper and lead consistent with a bullet, and a bullet found in the ground beneath Ms. Herstrum’s body had been sheared in half after striking something hard.

Tiny bits of human skin were also recovered from the handcuffs. DNA testing was still an emerging science at the time, but an analysis showed the tissue was also consistent with Ms. Herstrum’s genetic signature.

“Today, if the DNA says it’s you, you’re toast,” Mr. Jones said. “But at the time, the DNA said ‘probably.’ ... Today, we’d say boom, that’s it. But back then, it was sort of like a smudged fingerprint. It wasn’t as absolute as it is today.”

When questioned by investigators, Hodge admitted he had killed Ms. Herstrum. He claimed to have blacked out and, to this day, has never said why he did it.

“I don’t know,” Hodge told Judge Lanzinger in 1993. “There’s no reason.”

Hodge claimed he pulled Ms. Herstrum over in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 1992 for an alleged traffic violation. When she realized she didn’t have her driver’s license, he drove her in his cruiser to her apartment to get it. But instead of driving her back to her car, he took her to the Scott Park campus and killed her.

“The conversation that took place in that car during that transport probably was what triggered everything,” Mr. Gulch said.

He believes Hodge made some kind of romantic or sexual advance, which Ms. Herstrum rebuffed. She may have said she planned to report the incident, and Hodge would have done anything to avoid losing his badge, Mr. Gulch said.

After his arrest, authorities said at the time they believed Hodge was also responsible for a series of unusual events on campus before Ms. Herstrum was slain. They believed he called in a bomb threat against the university president and set several fires on campus, committing crimes he would then respond to.

The 9mm bullets and casings recovered at the scene of Ms. Herstrum’s murder were matched to those fired into a UT dorm room the week before. Hodge was on duty at the time and wrote in a report that he was in the area, heard the shots, and responded to the dorm in about 40 seconds.

Hodge was known to carry two weapons, his police-issued sidearm and a personal 9mm handgun for which investigators found a manufacturer’s box in Hodge’s home, Mr. Gulch said. But the murder weapon was never found.

Hodge was never charged with any of those other crimes, which would have been investigated by UT police.

“I believe Jeff Hodge is a psychopath,” Mr. Gulch said. “He demonstrated that in his escalating of criminal events. ... I believe he would have been a serial killer if he hadn’t been caught. He would have struck again in some manner.”

When Hodge was formally fired in March, 1992, university authorities determined he often made routine traffic stops without informing dispatchers, had called the home of a young woman several hours after he had arrested her for drunk driving, fabricated reports of a burglary and a man with a gun on campus, and broke departmental policies by waiting outside off-campus bars to follow patrons back to campus and pull them over for suspicion of driving drunk.

Curtis Posner was the former chief assistant prosecutor in Lucas County and one of two who handled the case. He said with the DNA-testing technology at the time that hadn’t been fully accepted by the courts, the evidence against Hodge was circumstantial.

“You had an absolutely circumstantial case, no direct evidence,” he told The Blade. “In any criminal case, there’s no guarantee you’re going to get a conviction. The odds are even less in a circumstantial case.”

And to seek the ultimate punishment — the death penalty — on a case with circumstantial evidence was not feasible, Mr. Posner said. The plea deal was the best available option, he said, and the Herstrum family agreed.

“It was a guaranteed conviction, a guaranteed penalty, no appeal, and the person goes to prison,” he said.

The deal angered many in the community, including Mr. Gulch, who said the case remains deeply etched in his memory today.

“I wanted the full extent of justice administered in this case because it was so heinous,” Mr. Gulch said. “To this day, I believe he should have been charged with a capital offense. Our case was sound. There’s only two things we weren’t able to secure — a motive and the gun. We had such a strong case that it would have stood any trial.”

Alan Konop, Hodge’s lead defense attorney, said the deal was proper and the best option for his client.

“I think it was a proper plea negotiation,” Mr. Konop said. “If the parole board gives the OK, I think [Hodge] certainly deserves it.”

Donald Cameron, who was co-defense counsel, said he also wishes Hodge well. He added that he disagreed with criticism aimed at Judge Lanzinger following her approval of the deal. She didn’t have any alternative because the details of the case hadn’t been laid out in court, he said.

“The judge was not in a position to look at the facts,” Mr. Cameron said. “This was pre-trial. The decision to make a plea rested on the prosecutor’s shoulders.”

The retired judge declined to be interviewed.

With Hodge now eligible for parole, Ms. Herstrum’s family and friends have organized a massive letter-writing campaign via melissaforever.com aimed at keeping Hodge behind bars for the rest of his life. TJ McManamon, a close friend who grew up with Ms. Herstrum in Rocky River, said he knows at least 400 letters have been sent to the Ohio Parole Board in the last few weeks.

“The parole board said this is one of the biggest cases in terms of the letters they received,” Mr. McManamon said. “It’s great to see that we have the support of the community. A lot of people have come out of the woodwork.”

The Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office has also sent a letter opposing parole, county Prosecutor Julia Bates said.

As of last week, Ms. Kolin was also drafting a letter telling her story. She said her experience with Hodge, coupled with Ms. Herstrum’s case, has left her always questioning and second-guessing any given situation.

“I look for red flags in everything and I trust less,” she said. “He was a police officer. You are supposed to trust him. I’m more aware, and I’m very conscious and aware when things don’t feel right.”

Though she’s lived nearly 30 years of life between now and then, she said “it feels like it was just yesterday.”

“If [Hodge] got out, I would have a serious issue,” she said. “I’m not sure how I would handle that. ... It just makes my stomach turn.”