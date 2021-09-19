Ditch September primary

Less than 8 percent of eligible voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

That’s appalling. And it means only a tiny portion of citizens were involved in choosing Toledo’s mayor and at least half the members of city council.

What’s to be done to boost that pitiful turnout rate? To be sure, increasing voter participation is complicated and will require a multifaceted strategy.

One element of that strategy, however, is straightforward and can be set in motion immediately — Toledo must dump its dismal September primary.

Toledo is just one of a few municipalities in Ohio to hold a late-season primary and moving it to the more typical spring date is something the Lucas County Board of Elections has been requesting for several years.

Moving the primary will require a city charter change — something city council leaders voted in July to put to voters. Accomplishing that would mean putting a referendum on the ballot. Voters should not hesitate to approve it in November.

Late primaries, in theory, can streamline city elections. In reality, they not only burden the elections process and confuse voters, but they create artificially short campaign seasons that unfairly advantage incumbents.

Spring primaries allow challengers the opportunity to campaign longer. Primary winners have more time to prepare for the general election and campaign throughout the summer months, potentially creating more competition.

Primaries typically draw fewer voters than general elections. Holding a primary for one city’s municipal officials out of sync with the usual May voting day only makes that problem worse.

Last year’s primary election was complicated in several ways by the coronavirus pandemic, causing atypically low turnout. In 2019, the last September primary, only 5.79 percent of eligible voters turned out to vote in city council races. In 2017, the last mayoral election year, turnout was 13.5 percent.

By contrast, in 2016, when the primary was in March because it was a presidential-election year, 35 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Lucas County.

Elected city officials arguably have the biggest effect on the daily lives of their constituents. How Toledo takes care of its streets, its police and fire services, and other close-to-home issues are decided by those officials chosen in city elections.

Toledo must do better to bring out as many voters as possible to choose those city leaders. The place to start is with a springtime primary election.