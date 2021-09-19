CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Bay: Biden Administration strategic errors led to Afghan debacle

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Credit Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, with posing the critical question during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Sept. 14 testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. After declaring he was not speaking on a partisan basis and that “there is not enough lipstick in the world to put on this pig...

www.sunjournal.com

New York Post

Team Biden’s refusal to answer questions at Afghanistan briefing earns a bipartisan walkout

Lawmakers from both parties stormed out of a classified meeting Wednesday, rightly furious at Team Biden obfuscation on Afghanistan. Officials from the State Department, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence wouldn’t or couldn’t answer the simplest questions from House Foreign Affairs Committee members, CNN reported.
Washington Post

Contrary to Biden’s U.N. speech, the U.S. is still at war

President Biden gave a solid speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, but one line brought many observers up short. “I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the U.S. not at war,” he said to applause. “We have turned the page.”. But have we...
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Afghanistan is latest Biden debacle

In June, I wrote a letter to the editor outlining the events that occurred in the first four months of the Biden Administration as a result of his policies. That included the huge amounts of fentanyl smuggled across the southern border, the control of the border by the Mexican cartels, the human trafficking, the free stuff provided to illegal aliens crossing the border, the instruction by the administration for the Border Patrol to ignore the law, our money the government provided to people not to work, the rise in the Cost of Living Index, the increase in gasoline prices with the cancellation of the XL Pipeline and dependency on foreign oil, the national debt increase and out-of-control government spending that will have to be paid by future generations, the defund the police movement and a massive increase in crime, their socialism movement, and the move to erode or do away with our First and Second Amendment rights.
CNBC

85 Americans have left Afghanistan since U.S. completed its withdrawal

WASHINGTON — A commercial flight carrying 21 Americans and 48 lawful permanent U.S. residents departed Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend, the State Department confirmed Monday. In total, at least 85 American citizens and 79 lawful permanent residents have left Afghanistan since the U.S. ended a massive humanitarian evacuation and completed...
Washington Post

Blinken’s claim that Biden ‘did not inherit a plan’ for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
Daily Mail

Afghan resistance fighters take on lobbyist as they bring battle against the Taliban to Washington and appeal for money and weapons to continue their war

Resistance fighters in Afghanistan have a new weapon in their war against the Taliban: A Washington lobbyist. Representatives of the National Resistance Force are seeking military and financial help as they try to hold out against Afghanistan's new rulers. They have taken on Robert Stryk, who already represents several foreign...
