Austin Bay: Biden Administration strategic errors led to Afghan debacle

In June, I wrote a letter to the editor outlining the events that occurred in the first four months of the Biden Administration as a result of his policies. That included the huge amounts of fentanyl smuggled across the southern border, the control of the border by the Mexican cartels, the human trafficking, the free stuff provided to illegal aliens crossing the border, the instruction by the administration for the Border Patrol to ignore the law, our money the government provided to people not to work, the rise in the Cost of Living Index, the increase in gasoline prices with the cancellation of the XL Pipeline and dependency on foreign oil, the national debt increase and out-of-control government spending that will have to be paid by future generations, the defund the police movement and a massive increase in crime, their socialism movement, and the move to erode or do away with our First and Second Amendment rights.

