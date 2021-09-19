CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

VIRGO: Take the plunge by trying something different,

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Zegers, 37; Jimmy Fallon, 47; Sanaa Lathan, 50; Trisha Yearwood, 57. Happy Birthday: Assess your life. Develop a plan to improve your mind, body and soul. The decisions you make will encourage you to follow your heart and achieve personal and spiritual growth. It’s time to put yourself first and to take responsibility for your happiness. Let go of the past, live in the moment and pursue a brighter future. Your numbers are 9, 15, 22, 31, 33, 38, 49.

Sun-Journal

Aquarius: Stop and take inventory. Remember what’s happened in the past.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Erin Chambers, 42; Candace Kita, 54; Nia Vardalos, 59; Kevin Sorbo, 63. Happy Birthday: Laboring over something you have no control over will not help you get ahead this year. Step outside your comfort zone. Use your intelligence, not your brawn, to get things done. Broaden your horizons to avoid being trapped. It’s up to you to enjoy life’s journey. Don’t avoid the things you need to do; act and move forward. Your numbers are 6, 17, 23, 26, 31, 37, 44.
