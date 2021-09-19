CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the editor: Where are protections for girls?

 5 days ago

Decades ago the Environmental Protection Agency ended hopes for a Tennessee dam to protect the snail darter. Yet today we learn that the FBI did not protect unknown numbers of minor girls from a pedophile’s sexual abuse. Where is the outrage by the public, the media ? Where are the criminal consequences, and women's groups?

My 30-plus years working equally with women and men has provided experience for trying to make sense of the FBI’s conduct in this case.

Any case involving the allegation of a parent or other relatives sexually abusing a child evoked silence by counsel. No other issue in family law proceedings initiated such an initial response. I doubt there was training about how to deal with it.

And when Ohio initially enacted domestic violence laws, law enforcement initially lacked training. This created initial problems of enforcement. Again, training produced better results.

I could cite additional experiences supporting my conclusion reached after decades of experience with gender issues where legal remedies afforded remedies, both civil and criminal, for conduct that was previously allowed. But today's knowledge is long after change of conduct became the law.

More remedies must be demanded of FBI and enforcement officers so that children get the same protection we provided the snail darter.

JUNE GALVIN

Lakeside

Mrs. Galvin is a retired Lucas County Domestic Court judge.

Anti-intellectual threat

Today, the country faces a dangerous and delusional epidemic of anti-intellectualism. Proven vaccines for COVID-19 have been stigmatized and dismissed as a “communist” conspiracy by right-wing pundits such as Tucker Carlson and by governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

These lifesaving vaccines are instead being replaced by horse de-wormer and snake oil. This rejection of science and the acceptance of hollow ideologies continues to lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and the infections of millions in the name of “freedom.” The freedom of what?

I’m just a scared high school student who wants the freedom to live. The freedom to live in a world without plague. The freedom to live in a world that will not collapse due to climate change.

The attack on academia and science will not only cause the end of our democracy as we know it but it will cause the collapse of our civilization and generations of human progress.

JONATHAN GENSLER

West Toledo

