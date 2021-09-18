Tackle Talk

With water temperatures and levels dropping this past week, it has made it good for fishing. The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam has been deflated for the season for repairs. Some nice smallmouth bass have been caught in the area on large live shiners, Rapala Husky Jerks and various colors of Old Trail salted tubes. Anglers have also reported that some nice walleyes have been caught on the Shamokin Dam side of the dam. Cordell wally divers, Erie Dearie, and Reef Runner little ripper lures have worked well.