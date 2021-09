The Rome Braves dug themselves a hole on Wednesday night but were able to climb out of it thanks to some timely hitting and great work by their bullpen. Rome trailed at Asheville 7-4 going to the sixth but rallied for four in the top of the sixth to take a lead they never relinquished after that. They added two more insurance runs in the ninth and the bullpen held firm with four shutout innings to give the Braves a 10-7 victory over the Tourists.

