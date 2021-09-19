CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Sports News from Sunday, September 19th, 2021

Covering aspects of drawing accurately and training observation, and focusing on a particular area each week. A Madison tradition returns! Add to your home library and support the Jefferson County Public Library at the Friends of the Library Book Sale. You never know what treasures you'll find: books, DVDs, music, and more. Learn more about becoming a Friends of the Library member at mjcpl.org/friends or at the patron services desk at either library.

