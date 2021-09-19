Snack Hacks From Hollywood! Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel & More Stars Share Their Tricks To Keeping Their Food Choices Deliciously Health Conscious
Ever wonder how the stars manage to stay fit and fabulous? Get all the secrets for some healthy snack tips and tricks from some of Hollywood's finest. Snacking can be your worst enemy when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet. “Blue corn chips are my nemesis,” Jennifer Garner confessed in an Instagram post, adding that she’s figured out a smart substitution: kale chips! So instead of reaching for a bag, the actress, 49, heads to her vegetable garden to pick the leafy greens.okmagazine.com
