LADUE — A strange season continued for the Lift For Life football team on Saturday. This time, the Hawks were on the positive end of it. After dropping its first two games of the season, including a no-contest game last week that was ended early due to fights in the stands, Lift For Life got in the win column with a 38-20 victory over John Burroughs in a non-conference game at Burroughs.

LADUE, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO