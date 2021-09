MT. VERNON — Triad’s triple-option offense had the Mt. Vernon Rams seeing triple the number of Knights Friday night in a 66-7 home opening loss at Ken Hunt Stadium. The Knights jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter before the Rams got on the board with a 64-yard touchdown reception by Anthony Lash Junior to cut it to 17-7, but it all went downhill after that for Mt. Vernon.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO