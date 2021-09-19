PennDOT to hold job fairs in Westmoreland, region for hiring winter crews

Officials in PennDOT District 12 are looking to stock up on seasonal snowplow drivers and mechanics to avoid a labor shortage when winter arrives.

A series of job fairs is planned at each of the district’s four county offices. Each will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The recruiting events are scheduled as follows:

• Sept. 28, Fayette County office, 825 N. Gallatin Ave. Extension, Uniontown

• Sept. 30, Washington County office, 170 Route 519, Eighty Four

• Oct. 5, Greene County office, 226 Elm Drive, Suite 102, Waynesburg

• Oct. 7, Westmoreland County office, 144 Donohoe Road, Greensburg

According to District Executive William Kovach, staff will be on hand to explain the requirements of the jobs and assist with completing applications. In some cases, applicants will be able to participate in interviews and driving tests.

“It has been a challenge to fill positions in all four counties over the past several years,” Kovach said. “It is critical that we obtain temporary workers in a number of positions prior to winter.”

He noted winter staffing could be even more of a challenge if the covid-19 pandemic impacts the PennDOT workforce — “which I pray does not happen; but we must keep this in mind during our planning.”

PennDOT is offering hourly pay of $17.05 for plowing snow, part of the responsibilities of a transportation equipment/CDL operator, and $20.40 for a diesel and construction equipment mechanic.

Equipment operators also may be tasked with such duties as traffic control, equipment repairs and maintenance, guide rail repair and truck unloading.

Applicants for an operator position must have an active Pennsylvania Class A or B commercial driver’s license or equivalent, with the air brake restriction removed, and an active medical examination certificate. Related training or experience also is required.

Prospective mechanics must have a medical examination certificate along with an appropriate CDL and inspection mechanic certificate. At least three years of journey-level mechanical experience in diagnosis and repair is needed, or an equivalent combination of training and experience.

Other winter positions that are open include: auto mechanic, paying $19.24 per hour; tradesman helper, at $16.05 per hour; welder, at $18.03 per hour; and radio dispatcher, at $14.25 per hour.

For more information about District 12 job opportunities, call 724-439-7340.

To apply online, visit employment.pa.gov and then select “Open Jobs” and “Open to Public.”