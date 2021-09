O'FALLON, Mo. — It took a third tiebreaker to declare Liberty High the champion of the St. Dominic Super Cup on Saturday. The Eagles tied St. Dominic 0-0 in the final match of the tournament, finishing with the same number of points as Vianney — 22. The first tiebreaker, head-to-head,...

O'FALLON, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO