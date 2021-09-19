CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Why Greece’s expensive new migrant camps are outraging NGOs

By Helena Smith in Athens
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRZ4Y_0c0dWqFR00
Migrants inside the old refugee camp on the island of Samos, Greece. The regime at the new camp suggests a harder line towards migrants.

It has eight restaurants, seven basketball courts, three playgrounds, a football pitch, special rooms for vulnerable people, and is purportedly eco-friendly.

But Greece’s new “closed” migrant camp for 3,000 asylum seekers on Samos is also surrounded by military-grade fencing, watched over by police and located in a remote valley, and has been likened by critics to a jail or a dystopian nightmare. Its message is clear: if Europe-bound asylum seekers reach the country, they are going to be strictly controlled.

“Maybe the barbed wire is shiny and new in their centre, but this cannot be sold as an improvement,” said Patrick Wieland, of Médecins Sans Frontières.

Manos Logothetis, who oversees refugee reception at the Greek migration ministry, sees it differently. “For the first time in the history of migration, a beneficiary will be able to sit in a restaurant that is air-conditioned and safe,” he said, listing the “decent living conditions” that the new facility, which cost €38m (£32m), will offer.

“That’s a big change from the long food lines and mud and filth we had before, but yes it is also going to be more regulated, more controlled.”

The EU-funded installation – one of five multipurpose reception and identification centres due to open on Greece’s frontline Aegean islands – was officially inaugurated on Saturday.

For Athens and Brussels, both keen to end an era of notoriously overcrowded camps associated with squalor and degradation at the EU’s external border, the sprawling structure is intended to mark a break with the shameful images that have emerged from Greece since the refugee crisis erupted.

Six years after a million Syrians fleeing civil war traversed the country en route to Europe, the Samos camp is being presented as a showcase of improved migration policies, “swifter and fairer” asylum procedures and the end of ad-hoc solutions to one of the continent’s greatest challenges. The EU has earmarked €250m in total for similar reception centres to be built on Kos, Leros, Lesbos and Chios.

A new camp on Lesbos – the island that has received more refugees than any other to date and was once home to the infamous Moria installation before its destruction by fire last year – is expected to be operational by mid-2022.

“We have created a modern and safe new closed, controlled access centre ... that will give back the lost dignity to people seeking international protection, but also the necessary conditions of safeguarding and restraint for illegal migrants who are to be controlled,” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said at the opening ceremony.

But critics have likened the reception centres to prisons. For NGOs who have railed against them, the new camps are symbolic not only of Greece’s hardened stance towards migration – on Thursday Athens announced it would be launching an international social media campaign to deter migration flows from Afghanistan – but the harsh policies pursued by an increasingly fortress-minded Europe.

Behind their modern sheen lurks menace, opponents say, citing the dramatic restrictions that will be imposed on the movement of people inside the facilities.

When the Samos camp takes in its first residents on Monday, new arrivals will be required to spend up to 25 days indoors as their documents are examined, while deportees whose asylum requests have been rejected will be held in a “closed” pre-detention area.

On Friday Médecins Sans Frontières called the installation a disgrace, describing it as a dystopian nightmare. “How audacious that while we see what’s happening in countries like Afghanistan, the EU and Greece are busy inaugurating a new prison for asylum seekers on Samos,” said Wieland, the group’s resident field coordinator. “This is the perfect illustration of how criminal the EU policy on migration is – holding and detaining people are who escaping violence and punishing them for wanting to be safe. It is a disgrace.”

About 500 men, women and children are about to be moved into the camp from a facility on the outer edge of Vathy, the island’s town.

At the height of the crisis, the older camp housed about 9,000 people although it was designed to accommodate no more than 680 – overcrowding that spurred exasperation and fury among islanders.

Refugee numbers have dropped precipitously on the islands, with the Greek migration ministry this week reporting an 81% decline over the one-year period from August 2020 after concerted efforts to transfer people to the mainland.

But while numbers are no longer overwhelming, aid workers worry that for asylum seekers already struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, the highly controlled camp is only likely to make things worse.

“It’s hard not to see how their mental health won’t be affected,” said Simone Innico, an aid worker with the grassroots organisation Samos Volunteers. “Being locked up like common criminals when all these people have done is come to Europe seeking refuge and sanctuary can only backfire.”

Logothetis acknowledges the criticism. He said the EU itself had questioned the multilayered fencing surrounding the Samos facility. “But the purpose is to follow the law, and the law says we have to screen them and register them to make sure they don’t have fake [papers] and aren’t terrorists, aren’t a danger and that takes time.”

Europol, alone, usually took five days to screen an applicant, Logothetis said. “It was a step that was missing previously,” he said of the decision to detain asylum seekers. “They could register and the next moment be drinking coffee in the main square because there was no capacity to keep people in.”

Long before the fall of Kabul ignited fears of a replay of the 2015 refugee crisis, the febrile situation on Greece’s easternmost islands caused headaches for successive governments.

A pact reached with Turkey in 2016 played a major role in turning the outposts into vastly overcrowded buffer zones. Although aimed at stemming migrant flows, the accord stipulated that asylum seekers who made often perilous sea journeys from the Turkish coast would have to remain on the isles until their asylum applications were processed.

Alarmed by Ankara’s actions last year when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced he was opening the gates to Europe, sending thousands of migrants to the Greek frontier, the prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ centre-right administration has toughened its stance: reinforcing border patrols, completing a 40km-long steel wall along the land frontier that Greece shares with Turkey, and, rights groups claim, resorting to controversial “pushbacks” of people attempting to access Greek territory – actions Athens has fiercely denied.

More recently it has begun using sound cannon – long-range acoustic devices, capable of firing bursts of deafening noise – to deter migrants along the land frontier.

The migration minister, Notis Mitarachi, argues the policies have “turned an uncontrollable crisis into a manageable situation”.

Logothetis said: “We all have different audiences, different narratives. In Greece people are very tired with this refugee story and they blame us for making centres that are so big. Others complain that they’re small and the fencing is too severe but we have to be prepared. We have to have a contingency plan and be ready for the next emergency.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Dystopian nightmare’: New camp for asylum seekers in Greece condemned

Campaigners have slammed the “prison-like” conditions of a new asylum seeker centre in Greece.Under plans funded by the European Union, Greek officials are opening a new Multi-Purpose Reception & Identification Centre (MPRIC) on Samos island on Saturday.The centre in Zervou, a remote part of Samos, is one of several being set up across the Aegean islands to process refugees and asylum seekers fleeing conflict zones.Some 500 people who remain in Vathy camp in Samos will be transferred to the new centre from 2O September September onwards.The EU and Greece said the new centre will be an improvement on the squalid...
WORLD
Times Daily

Greek authorities begin moving migrants into new camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have begun moving asylum-seekers living in a squalid camp on the island of Samos into a new facility on the island, where access will be more strictly controlled. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
IMMIGRATION
raventribune.com

Greece: Controversial refugee camp opens in Samos

Wire fences, access restrictions, curfew: The government has opened a new refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos. Human rights activists have criticized the facility, calling it “inhumane.”. The Greek government has called the island of Samos a “closed center with restricted access” to house 3,000 migrants. The refugee...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
wtaq.com

Greece opens new migrant holding camp on island amid tougher policy

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece opened a new holding camp for migrants on Saturday on the island of Samos, close to Turkey, and said other new facilities would follow in coming months as it tightens migration policy. The minister opening the camp said it would offer “lost dignity” to those seeking...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Greece Inaugurates First 'Closed' Camp For Asylum Seekers

Greece on Saturday inaugurated the first of five new "closed" migrant camps, opposed by rights groups who say the strict access measures are too restrictive. A double barbed wire fence surrounds the 12,000 square metre camp on the island of Samos, which is also installed with surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners and magnetic doors.
IMMIGRATION
milwaukeesun.com

Greece building migrant holding camps on islands near Turkey

On Saturday, Greece announced it has opened a new migrant holding camp on the island of Samos close to Turkey. The new camp, which has a capacity of 3,000 people, will also hold illegal migrants for return or deportation. Greece has deported, returned and relocated thousands of stranded migrants and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Germany's diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

Ana-Maria Trasnea was 13 when she emigrated from Romania because her single, working mother believed she would have a better future in Germany. Now 27, she is running for a seat in parliament.“It was hard in Germany in the beginning,” Trasnea said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But I was ambitious and realized that this was an opportunity for me, so I decided to do whatever I can to get respect and integrate.”Trasnea, who is running for the center-left Social Democrats in Sunday's election, is one of hundreds of candidates with immigrant roots who are seeking a...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Seeking Asylum#Refugees#M Decins Sans Fronti Res#Greek#Eu#Syrians#Samos
AFP

Ethnic Serbs dig in for long protest over Kosovo ban

Ethnic Serbs dug in Wednesday for a long protest over the Kosovo government's decision to ban vehicles with Serbian plates as they formed a tent camp on the border with Serbia. A few hundred ethnic Serbs were camping in tents by trucks parked in the middle of the roads leading to the border.
PROTESTS
NEWS10 ABC

Tanker rescues around 150 migrants off Greece’s south

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard on Friday launched a search and rescue operation after a boat carrying around 150 people believed to be migrants ran into trouble off the country’s southwestern coast. The coast guard said a passing cargo ship raised the alarm after coming across the wooden...
WORLD
The Independent

Polish protesters warn that health care crisis is looming

When a priest arrives at a hospital in Chorzow to perform the last rites, nurse Mariusz Strug can see the fear in dying patients' eyes. “After the sacrament, they knew what was happening,” he said.But there have been no psychologists available to offer any consolation to the patients. Strug and another nurse would try to offer some kind words, but they were strained to the limit caring for 60 patients in their COVID-19 ward.“People come to us and they want us nurses to perform a miracle," said Strug.Exhausted from working in such an understaffed system, he is among a...
PROTESTS
Travel Bugs World

Planning to travel to Europe? Here's why you should go to Greece

Travel to Greece was trending according to the travelers the country was receiving pre-covid. Each year, more and more visitors departed for a holiday to Greece. From 14 million visitors in 2006 to 34 million in 2018, it is evident that tourism in Greece was booming before the pandemic. So while things are slowly picking up, and provided you are vaccinated and traveling safely, Greece is the place to travel to as soon as international travel is safely possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Greece
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
The Independent

UN: In war, 16 million Yemenis 'marching' toward starvation

The head of the U.N. food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives.David Beasley said Wednesday at a high-level meeting on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis that the United States Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors stepped up when the World Food Program was running out of money earlier this year and “because of that we averted famine and catastrophe.”WFP is running out of money again and without new funding reductions will...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Serbian troops on alert on Kosovo border as tensions mount

Serbia has raised its troops' combat readiness on the border with Kosovo amid increasing tensions with its breakaway former province, the Serbian defense minister said Thursday.Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo were blocking the border for a fourth straight day to protest a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. There are fears the latest incidents could unleash much deeper tensions between the two Balkan foes.Kosovo has deployed its special police force to the predominantly ethnic Serb-populated area of Kosovo to enforce the new license plate rule. Serbia itself has for years been...
POLITICS
The Independent

France pledges support for Lebanon's new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macro met Friday with Lebanon’s new prime minister, wishing him success and promising France would continue to support to the crisis-struck country. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is on his first foreign trip, days after his government was confirmed by parliament. The confirmation ended a 13-month deadlock that came as Lebanon is struggling with an economic meltdown and rising poverty.“You have an immense and historic responsibility," Macron told Mikati during a joint press conference at the Elysee "We will do everything to help you succeed.”Throughout Lebanon's crisis, France had taken the lead among the international...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Angry scenes broke out at Haiti's main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on, while others threw shoes at the jet. Last weekend, the US started flying out migrants...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
AFP

'We're desperate': Haitian migrants' hopes fade at US border

Clinging to ropes, some carrying children on their shoulders, Haitian migrants stranded at the US border cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico in search of food, water or medical treatment. The Haitians, some carrying food on their heads, cross the Rio Grande holding onto ropes that allow them to wade through apparently calm waters that can sometimes hide strong currents.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy