CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Missing Birmingham man found safe

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — James Jones, the missing man for whom police were searching on Saturday, has been found safe, authorities announced Saturday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHFiP_0c0dWpMi00

James Jones

Birmingham police announced that Jones was missing after he was last seen walking on foot in the 1300 block of 20th Street North around 5 a.m. – 7 a.m., wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He was found later that afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department had feared for Jones’ safety because they said that he has a medical condition that could affect his memory and judgment.

Comments / 2

Related
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Victim identified in hit and run incident

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has identified the hit-and-run victim on Interstate-59 South near the Roebuck Parkway Exit. According to BPD, 33-year-old Euriticulus De Shawn Williams was killed when a “white FedEx van” struck him on Thursday, September 23, around 2:25 p.m. East Precinct officers arrived on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Search for missing Birmingham woman canceled

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office canceled the critical missing person alert for Patricia Ann Eiland on the afternoon of Monday, September 20. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office they were searching for Patricia Ann Eiland, 63, of Birmingham on Thursday, September 16. She was last seen at the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

2 arrested after car crashes into Birmingham nightclub

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people are in custody following a wreck that left a late model sedan jammed into the front of a Birmingham nightclub. Birmingham police officers from the South Precinct responded to the incident at TZydeco on 20th Streeth and 15th Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. The officers responding […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Police seek assistance in locating hit-and-run suspect

From The Tribune staff reports Birmingham — The Birmingham Police Department request the public’s help in identifying the man involved in a hit-and-run incident that took place Saturday, September 18 at 2:15 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department, an unknown male entered a chevron located at 229 Gadsden Highway near East Birmingham. The suspect […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson man identified in fatal Tuesday accident

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jefferson County authorities have identified a 78-year-old Pinson motorist who perished in a single-vehicle accident onTuesday afternoon. Michael Kelly Wainman was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry when the vehicle veered from Highway 75 in Pinson and crashed around 5:23 p.m., sustaining heavy damage, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Phillip […]
PINSON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missing Man#Police#The Tribune
The Trussville Tribune

Man killed in Jefferson County crash

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Helena man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, September 21, at 5:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 34-year-old Eric Bryant was killed when the 2003 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The accident […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Police Department host ice cream social

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is hosting an Ice Cream Social with a Cop at 11 a.m this morning, Wednesday, September 22, at Yummy’s 9188 Parkway East. All members of the public and media are welcome to join and discuss concerns and meet members of the Birmingham Police Department. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Police issue critical missing person alert

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department has issued a critical missing person alert for a Birmingham man. According to the Birmingham Police Department, James Jones, 67, was last seen on Saturday, September 18, around 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. walking on foot in the 1300 block of 20th Street North. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Commerical accident closes Northbound lanes on I-65

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A three-vehicle crash involving two commercial vehicles that shut down all northbound lanes occurred on Tuesday, September 21, at approximately 1:19 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the accident happened near mile marker 237 on Interstate 65. It is unsure when the northbound lanes will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy