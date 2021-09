ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team went 4-2 over the last week to help push their record above .500 on the season. They accomplished this by beating Douglas County West 7-1 and Syracuse 15-0 in the Syracuse Triangular on Sept. 7, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home 12-0 on Sept. 9, and then defeated Fairbury 2-1 at their home invite on Sept. 11.