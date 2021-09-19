CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home opener brings full stadium, inspires talk of 1964 and Super Bowl

By Scott Petrak - The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Bitonio goes to the golf course to relax. Conversations with aging and anxious Browns fans can add stress. “When you see some older guys around and they’re like, ‘Man, I was there in ’64 when they won’ or ‘I watched in ’64 and I want to see one before (I die).’ And I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s a lot of pressure,’” Bitonio, the Pro Bowl left guard, said during the week. “The town is excited. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.”

