Have you heard? The Library has a Podcast!
The Loveland Libcast is the official podcast of the Loveland Public Library! Get the latest Loveland Public Library news and updates straight from your local librarians, and learn more about Loveland through fun, informative conversations with community members and library partners. Loveland Libcast host and Adult Services Librarian, Daniel Tate, will chat with a variety of guests about local events, resources, and opportunities that you’ll definitely want to hear about!www.lovgov.org
