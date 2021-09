The chair of the Fulton County Democratic Party is under investigation by the Secretary of State’s Office for voter fraud. Lee Heard Tucker, who also goes by LeWanna Tucker, is running for Johns Creek City Council. She won a challenge to her residency in a complaint filed by the Mayor Mike Bodker and City Councilman Lenny Zaprowksi after records showed she voted in her old Atlanta precinct using her old address in the past three elections.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO