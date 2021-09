Interesting spot. Just happened that one of the tiles got stuck upside down. Looking at the deep hollows across the back surface of that tile, ISTM that much of the insulating capacity has been shifted from the tiles to the blanket. A further evolution in this direction would make the tiles essentially caps that hold the blanket in place and protect it from air flow. In this scenario, tile materials could be optimized for strength and toughness with little concern for thermal conductance. They would likely be thinner and denser -- and what we see may be already, relative to earlier versions.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO