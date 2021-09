CHICAGO — Three dogs were found unharmed and were reunited with their family after a van they were on was stolen in Lakeview. Dogaholics, a grooming and boarding company located at Southport and Addison, said their van was stolen from behind in an alley near the store at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Three dogs were […]

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO