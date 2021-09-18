PREP FOOTBALL RESULTS: Two teams from Fontana gain victories, one suffers a loss, and two others are idle

During the week of Sept. 16-17, two prep football teams from Fontana were victorious, one team lost, and two others that were supposed to play each other ended up being idle. The local rivalry between Fontana High School and Fontana A.B. Miller High School was interrupted by COVID-19 protocols on Sept. 16. The two schools had been scheduled to face off at the Miller field, but the game was canceled, leaving Miller's record at 2-1 and Fontana's record at 0-4.