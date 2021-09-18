CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

D23 Expo Happening at Anaheim Convention Center in 2022!

By Kristin Swan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh my ears and whiskers, we mustn’t be late for a very important date Insiders! It’s officially official that the extremely popular and highly-anticipated D23 Expo is happening at the Anaheim Convention Center September 9, 10, and 11 September of 2022! This event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and this years expo will be taking place in Florida at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World.

