D23 Expo Happening at Anaheim Convention Center in 2022!

Disney has announced when tickets for their D23 Expo go on sale for 2022. On Twitter, the company had to let fans know when they could start queuing up for their chance to see all the latest developments from the parks and content side. It's been two years since things got rolling in Anaheim and people will have to wait until next year. Early in 2020, Disney opted to push things back a full two years to see what the outlook was going to be. Now, things have improved with relation to the availability of a vaccine, but we are not out of the woods yet. Disney+ has surged during the pandemic. Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Ring is the number one movie in America. So, the company has made some strides. There's no doubt that there will be some big surprises coming at D23 in 2022.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO