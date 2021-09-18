Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Power, Clutch Gene Flashed

The Pittsburgh Pirates should see a ton of roster turnover on their 26-man over the course of the next 12 months. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a farm system that should soon fruit the work of their rebuild so far. Their system is one of the deepest in baseball, ranking as the #3 system per FanGraphs and #4 system per MLB Pipeline. While some of their higher-end prospects won’t get an extended look until 2023, that doesn’t mean that many of their top prospects won’t be in the Majors in 2022.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO