Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Power, Clutch Gene Flashed
On Wednesday night Oneil Cruz, the 3rd ranked prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system according to MLB Pipeline, hit a 3-run home run that propelled the game against the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, into extra innings where the Curve fell short of a victory. Cruz sent the ball 462 feet into orbit on a 3-2 count with two outs, it was like a moment that every kid dreams about.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0