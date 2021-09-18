CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Power, Clutch Gene Flashed

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night Oneil Cruz, the 3rd ranked prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system according to MLB Pipeline, hit a 3-run home run that propelled the game against the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, into extra innings where the Curve fell short of a victory. Cruz sent the ball 462 feet into orbit on a 3-2 count with two outs, it was like a moment that every kid dreams about.

Comments / 0

