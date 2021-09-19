CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings: Browns only fall one spot heading into Week 2

By Chris Pokorny
Dawgs By Nature
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Sports - No. 12 (down 7 spots) They have to learn how to win the big games. That’s the difference between the Browns and the Chiefs. The third-round pick out of Auburn had a nice debut after battling a hamstring injury in training camp. He caught three passes for 69 yards and also had a 17-yard rush off a reverse. He wasn’t able to come up with a third-down grab downfield in the fourth quarter that might have been the difference in the 33-29 loss. Because on the next play, punter Jamie Gillan dropped the ball, setting up Kansas City to take the lead for good.

www.dawgsbynature.com

