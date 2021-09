Mean Green volleyball faced off against the Montana State University Bobcats for the first time in school history, eventually falling to them in five sets. “I thought we played really well in the first couple of sets playing team defense, and I thought that on our offensive side, we had a lot of people step into roles, and they did really well today,” senior middle blocker Sarah Haeussler said. “Ultimately, I really think that it’s just the little things that killed us in the game.”

