Fake punt sets up game-winning score for Andover in thrilling win
BOXBORO -- With the game tied in the fourth quarter, after another drive fell short, Andover was in need of a spark. So, the Golden Warriors utilized some trickery. Andover ran a fake punt, with punter/quarterback Scotty Brown completing a 16-yard pass to his favorite target, Lincoln Beal. Six plays later, Brown ran in a 4-yard touchdown, and the Golden Warriors topped Acton-Boxboro 23-16 on Friday night.www.eagletribune.com
