The No. 11 ranked Florida Gators have their biggest test of the season thus far with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Gainesville for a week three match up. Both teams enter this match up undefeated and 2-0 on the year. Alabama is coming off a win against Mercer this past weekend and the Gators took down USF. This game is a rematch of last years SEC Championship game. This game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on CBS.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO