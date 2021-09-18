Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated showers will be possible this evening but most locations should remain dry. Temperatures will continue to fall into the low low 70s by tomorrow morning along with the chance for some patchy dense fog. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday afternoon with temperatures returning to the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. If you’re planning to head out to the Augusta City Arts Festival pack a rain jacket just to be safe but no need to cancel any outdoor plans.