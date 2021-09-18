“Montero” is a sonic masterpiece

In an attempt to recreate the dwindling feelings of Amityville-style horror left in the corners of our subconscious, and also to help usher in the upcoming spooky season, my boyfriend and I decided to watch Delirium. It is sufficient to say we did not have high expectations; the synopsis is vague, and the cast is little less than star-studded, save for Topher Grace who has admittedly remained one of my favorites since That 70’s Show and Patricia Clarkson from Easy A. Even so, with a synopsis so two-dimensional as: “After being released from a psychiatric hospital, a man comes into his inheritance when his parents die; however, after a series of mysterious events, he comes to the conclusion the house that his parents left him is haunted,” I knew it was going to take more than Topher Grace’s undeniably quirky charm and distinctive wit to intrigue me enough into watching the whole hour and thirty-six minutes.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO