“Montero” is a sonic masterpiece

By Emily Coffey
chimesnewspaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X, rose to musical stardom with the single “Old Town Road” recorded with Billy Ray Cyrus. Though dubbed a one hit wonder, he overturned genre standards by coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community, his lyrics often celebrating his sexuality while also rocking the charts.

