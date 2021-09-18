Spooky Shudder Spotlight: ‘Superhost’
It’s nearly the best time of the year, and as Halloween festivities begin to ramp up, I thought it would be fun to pick out some gore-filled gems. Shudder is a beautifully constructed streaming service — and it is so great I even have a whole story dedicated to it here. Every week from now until the end of October, I will be reviewing the newest original content from Shudder in hopes more recognition is given to smaller horror creators. This week, I am going to be talking about the social media-centered “Superhost” from director Brandon Christensen.www.ntdaily.com
