Spooky Shudder Spotlight: ‘Superhost’

By Jaden Oberkrom
 6 days ago

It’s nearly the best time of the year, and as Halloween festivities begin to ramp up, I thought it would be fun to pick out some gore-filled gems. Shudder is a beautifully constructed streaming service — and it is so great I even have a whole story dedicated to it here. Every week from now until the end of October, I will be reviewing the newest original content from Shudder in hopes more recognition is given to smaller horror creators. This week, I am going to be talking about the social media-centered “Superhost” from director Brandon Christensen.

dailydead.com

Interview: Writer/Director Brandon Christensen Talks SUPERHOST

A few weeks ago, Brandon Christensen’s (Still/Born, Z) latest genre offering, Superhost, made its streaming debut exclusively on the Shudder platform, and fans from all over have been falling in love with Christensen’s hilariously unsettling vacation from hell. Written, directed, produced, and edited by Christensen, Superhost stars Gracie Gillam, Sara Canning, Osric Chau, and Barbara Crampton. Daily Dead recently had the opportunity to chat with the multi-hyphenate about the real-life inspiration behind the story of Superhost, his experiences collaborating with his cast, and more.
E! News

Gwendoline Christie Scores a Spooky New TV Role

Ser Brienne of Tarth has found herself a new charge. Gwendoline Christie, who played the fan-favorite knight on Game of Thrones, has been cast as Principal Larissa Weems in Wednesday, Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series coming soon to Netflix. The show follows the young Addams family daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, as she attends Nevermore Academy and gets up to all sorts of supernatural fun.
Thrillist

All the Spooky Stuff Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2021

Halloween may officially fall on October 31, but any ghoul, goblin, or witch knows that Halloween isn't merely a one-day holiday. It's an entire season, as any local goth or Pumpkin Spice Latte obsessive would tell you. Once you've gone to all of your costume parties and visited a few haunted houses, sometimes all you want to do is stay in, eat candy, and turn on a scary movie or show (which is arguably the best part about the spooky season). While watching horror classics or checking out recent horror movies is always an option, Netflix knows just how much creepy content people want around this time of year, and that's a lot. The streaming service has a handful of new titles lined up to keep your streaming scary all the way up until All Hallows' Eve. See what's coming below to plan accordingly.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Thriller to bring in spooky surprises this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween hit Thriller in six locations this year starting on Sept. 20. This year’s show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys – plus a few new surprises. This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs. Come and join this spectacular Halloween tradition and see what everyone is talking about!
cbs19news

Spooky films at The Paramount Theater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Spooky films will be shown at The Paramount Theater in October. Candyman [R] (1992) will be shown Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. On Oct. 24, The Addams Family [PG-13] (1991) will be shown at 2 p.m. and Psycho [R] (1960) will be shown at 7 p.m.
flickeringmyth.com

Shudder delivers shocking trailer for horror anthology V/H/S/94

The twisted world of the V/H/S films is back with a new sequel. The cult anthology franchise heads to Shudder with V/H/S/94, and the first look promises the terror you expect from the series. IGN premiered the trailer today, featuring short film offerings from the directors of. , The Night...
newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

Prolific local bassist Dave Zinno has just released a new album, “Dave Zinno Unisphere: Fetish” on the Whaling City Sound label. Recorded and engineered in November by Steve Rizzo at Stable Sound Studios in Portsmouth, the album features 12 new tunes and a 13th to be released as a bonus track.
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Shudder in September 2021

Leading into October – a right proper spooky season – it’s only natural for moviegoers to seek out horror films: to pre-game their mainstay genre favorites and stretch the bounds of what they’ve come to expect from it. And when moviegoers seek out horror films, it’s only natural that they seek out Shudder. You seek, September is a great time to test the waters of horror movies. This isn’t the season for Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980) or A Nightmare on Elm Street (1985). Rather, it’s to check out utterly unknown quantities like Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018) and The Happiness of the Katakuris (2001): movies that are not quite ready for horror primetime, but great new discoveries that survive at the peripheries of the unknown.
El Defensor Chieftain

Spooky stories for fall

As the leaves fall.. scary books call… Socorro Public Library September book picks are sure to get you in the spooky season mood. Your local library has the best in new horror to creep you out and make you eager for autumn festivities. Whether you prefer the haunting reality of non-fiction, or you enjoy evocative worlds of fiction, these selections will keep you ensnared until the very end.
Daily Collegian

Spooky songs for Halloween

Any song from Cosmo Sheldrake’s extensive discography could have been placed at the start of this list. Though as the title suggests, “Come Along” has the allure of something big transpiring and steadily approaching. The folk instrumentals of the song, along with the lyrics, make for a playful warning. In addition, the chorus does an excellent job building and flooding the listener with a need to act on an unknown and startling feeling. Many of his songs have instrumental versions that are great for studying if you’re still in the mood for something spooky.
FanSided

Shudder has an awesome October in store

Shudder has just released the list of films coming to their streaming platform in October, and it includes some new treats and some cult classics. Creepshow‘s third season? How about the newer film that actually scared yours truly? Shudder has you covered!. Here are the films and series already announced...
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
thedigitalfix.com

Greg Nicotero: “George Romero would love Creepshow on Shudder”

Between stellar effects work, directing, and now showrunning, Greg Nicotero is a horror movie and TV series legend. Since getting his start on George A Romero zombie movie Day of the Dead, he’s been a dedicated filmmaker within the genre for decades. Currently, he can be found taking the director’s...
rue-morgue.com

Shudder Announces “Dead & Beautiful” Streaming Debut

Ahead of its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest this weekend, AMC has announced that Shudder, its premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, will debut DEAD & BEAUTIFUL on Thursday, November 4th for the home viewing market. Written and directed by David Verbeek, DEAD & BEAUTIFUL stars...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film. Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with...
DFW Community News

Spooky Eyeball Halloween Bracelets/Cuffs

These fun Halloween bracelets are easy to make and fun to wear! Kids love to make things they can wear. And these adorable cuffs are made from cardboard tubes, so they’ll be recycling as well. So pull out the construction paper and let’s get started!. Halloween Bracelets For Kids. Depending...
