22-year-old man in critical condition after being shot in the head in southwest Fresno

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found shot in the head in southwest Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating the shooting in the area of Modoc Street and Oleander Avenue.

Officers arrived at around 5:30 pm after their ShotSpotter detection sensor alerted them that there were 13 shots fired there.

The 22-year-old victim was found unconscious at the time but officers were able to regain a pulse.

He is now in the hospital and in critical condition.

In the meantime, officials are still searching for the person responsible for this shooting.

They are looking for a blue or gray four-door car.

Several shell casings were on the roadway but no weapon has been recovered.

Although it's too early in their investigation to determine whether this shooting was gang-related, the gang suppression and street violence units are helping figure that out.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Fresno police are urging anyone with information related to this shooting to contact them.