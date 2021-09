When you think of Penn State football traffic, you think about trying to get down Atherton Street or making your way through Seven Mountains or perhaps coming in on I-99. University Park Airport Director Bryan Rodgers does. In fact, he’s been thinking about it a lot over the past several months as Penn State gets set to face Auburn on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in a rare meeting between the Nittany Lions and an SEC team in State College.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO