Saints enter Carolina game without 8 assistant coaches

 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will have eight coaches unable to attend Sunday’s road game against the Panthers because of positive COVID-19 tests. The club says defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and defensive assistant Brian Young are unable to attend the game along with six other assistant coaches who already had been ruled out. The others are receivers coach Curtis Johnson, tight ends coach Dan Roushar, running backs coach Joel Thomas, offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle and special teams assistant Phil Galiano. The Saints say offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach.

