Illinois State

Barriere, E. Washington set records, edge W. Illinois 62-56

 5 days ago

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Eric Barriere set a FCS record for passing yards in a half while Eastern Washington set a school record for points in a half and the Eagles rolled to a 62-56 win over Western Illinois. Barriere threw for 487 of his 542 yards on 24-of-30 passing with six touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles took a 55-21 lead. Eastern Washington (3-0) led 62-28 early in the third quarter and Barriere departed before the fourth quarter but Western Illinois (0-3) scored four straight touchdowns so Barriere had to return to close out the game. Western Illinois’ Connor Sampson was 31 for 46 for 425 yards and four touchdowns.

