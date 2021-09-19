CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Israeli forces arrest last 2 of 6 Palestinian fugitives

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have rearrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago. The two were captured during an Israeli army raid in their hometown of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, closing an intense, embarrassing pursuit that exposed security flaws after the six prisoners tunneled out of their cell on Sept. 6. A massive pursuit operation captured the first four inmates in two separate operations in northern Israel. Five of the prisoners are from the Islamic Jihad militant group, with four of them serving life sentences, and the sixth is a member of the secular Fatah group of President Mahmoud Abbas.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns: Next Gaza Rocket Will Bring On ‘Very Violent’ Retaliation

Following the third night in a row of rockets shot at Israel and IDF response attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Monday morning on a harsh message that Israel sent to the terrorist factions in the Strip through the Egyptians, warning that if the rocket launches continue, the response would be “very violent.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US House approves $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome

US lawmakers green-lit $1 billion Thursday to resupply Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system after funding was controversially stripped from a separate bill following a revolt from the Democrats' left flank. The money had originally been included in legislation addressing a looming government shutdown and a potential October debt crisis. But a group of progressives in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives said they would tank that unless Iron Dome funding was yanked from the wording. The cash transfer ultimately advanced from the House on a comfortable 420-9 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wcn247.com

Jailbreak shines light on mass incarceration of Palestinians

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The cinematic escape of six Palestinians who tunneled out of an Israeli prison earlier this month has shone a light on Israel’s mass incarceration of Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have passed through a military justice system designed for a temporary occupation that is now well into its sixth decade. Nearly every Palestinian has a loved one who has been locked up at some point. Israel says it provides due process and largely imprisons those who threaten its security. But Palestinians and human rights groups say the system is designed to quash opposition and maintain permanent control over millions of Palestinians while denying them basic civil rights.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
The Independent

Abbas issues ultimatum to Israel in harsh UN address

In an unusually harsh speech, President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel one year to end its occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. He threatened to withdraw recognition of Israel — a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts — if it failed to do so.He delivered the vague ultimatum in a long address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he accused Israel of “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing,” explosive terms rarely employed by the 85-year-old leader, who has long been committed to a two-state solution.“If the Israeli occupation authorities continue to entrench...
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Palestinians say Israel troops killed protester in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops shot and killed a protester during clashes in the occupied West Bank. The 28-year-old man died on Friday at a hospital shortly after being wounded in the head by live gunfire. The clashes erupted in the northern town of Beita, where residents hold weekly demonstrations against the expansion of an Israeli settlement outpost. Eight other protesters were injured by rubber-coated steel pellets and dozens suffered breathing difficulties from tear gas. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The residents say the expansion of the unauthorized Eviatar outpost threatens their farming land.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory Friday or he said he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. "We must state that Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Army#Palestinian#Fugitive#Ap#Islamic Jihad#Fatah
The Independent

Lebanese ex-minister asks that port blast judge be replaced

A former Lebanese government minister on Wednesday asked the country’s top court to remove the lead judge investigating last year’s massive explosion in Beirut s port because of allegedly “legitimate suspicion” over his handling of the case, state media reported. The development is the latest in a year-long saga surrounding the investigation into the explosion, which plunged Lebanon into another political crisis and accelerated an already unprecedented economic meltdown. The country's government resigned after the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion and bickering political parties only this month agreed on a new government. Also, months into the probe, the lead judge...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Aide: Bennett Will Address the UN Without Posters, Toons

Matan Sidi, Media Advisor to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Spokesperson’s Office, said on Thursday that the Prime Minister’s speech to the UN General Assembly on Monday at 4 PM Israel time will be different in style from Netanyahu’s speeches. There will be no visual aids, posters, drawings, and the like. The core of the speech will be a defense of the State of Israel against those in the world who judge it unfairly, including UN institutions.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ilhan Omar slams Democrat colleagues behind new bill to fund Iron Dome and claims Israel is 'human rights abuser' as country's foreign minister says $1BN is vital to stop innocent civilians being killed by terrorist rockets

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar expressed outrage on Wednesday after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced he'd bring a standalone bill allocating $1 billion toward Israel's Iron Dome to the House floor. Those funds will come to a vote on Thursday. It was removed yesterday from a funding bill aimed...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy