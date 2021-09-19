Duke starts fast, holds off Northwestern in 2nd half, 30-23

Duke logged their first win of the season in Week Two, enforcing their will on the North Carolina A&T Aggies to run away with a 45-17 victory and shake off the bad taste of a disappointing loss to Charlotte to open the year. Now, a new test awaits the team with their first Power Five matchup against Northwestern in Week Three, which just so happens to be the first Saturday game for the 2021 Blue Devils.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO