CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Duke starts fast, holds off Northwestern in 2nd half, 30-23

By MITCHELL NORTHAM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a 30-23 win in a non-conference game. Duke was efficient on both sides of the ball early on, scoring on six of its first eight possessions behind Gunnar Holmberg, who completed 31 of 44 passes for a career-high 314 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils’ defense forced Northwestern into punt or a turnover on its first seven drives.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hickory Daily Record

Holmberg aims to keep Duke moving against Northwestern

DURHAM — No one was sure exactly how Gunnar Holmberg would handle his first year as Duke’s starting quarterback. He’s offering some early positive signs entering today’s visit from Northwestern. The graduate student and captain is completing 71% of his passes for the Blue Devils (1-1), keeping the offense moving...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunnar Holmberg
247Sports

How to watch Duke vs Northwestern Saturday afternoon

Duke will play its first Saturday afternoon home game in front of fans this weekend when they host Northwestern in two days, looking to continue a winning streak that started last week with a 45-17 win over Charlotte. The Wildcats, like Duke, are 1-1 to start the season, and are also looking for their first Power Five win of the 2021 year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

Duke football vs. Northwestern video preview

Another week, another nonconference outing for the Blue Devils. Duke is set to face off against defending Big Ten West champion Northwestern Saturday at 4 p.m., with the Wildcats coming in as slight road favorites. Both teams are looking to avoid a 1-2 start to 2021. Sports Editor Jake Piazza,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

How to Follow - Duke vs. Northwestern

DURHAM. – Duke welcomes Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are ACC Network and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Week Three Game Preview - Duke vs Northwestern

Duke logged their first win of the season in Week Two, enforcing their will on the North Carolina A&T Aggies to run away with a 45-17 victory and shake off the bad taste of a disappointing loss to Charlotte to open the year. Now, a new test awaits the team with their first Power Five matchup against Northwestern in Week Three, which just so happens to be the first Saturday game for the 2021 Blue Devils.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Blue Devils#Northwestern
National football post

Northwestern, Duke meet intent on extending rebounds

After facing off four straight years from 2015-2018, the Duke Blue Devils and Northwestern Wildcats will renew their nonconference rivalry Saturday at Durham, N.C. Northwestern won the first two meetings during that four-year stretch before Duke won the next two. The two academic powers have faced each other 20 times since 1985 and each team has won 10 times.
DURHAM, NC
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
kslsports.com

No. 25 Sky View Holds Off Bear River With Strong Second Half

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 25th ranked Sky View Bobcats held off Bear River on Friday night with a 35-21 win at home. The Bobcats scored a touchdown in every quarter and a second one in the fourth. Bear River had a TD in all but the first quarter. Truman Moser and Reed Wilde each ran in a TD. Garrett Zollinger.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Indiana Football Must Get off to Fast Start vs Cincinnati

IU needs to start off hot right off the bat. The Indiana Hoosiers are facing a make-or-break game this weekend. They will be playing at home this Saturday in Memorial Stadium where they’ll welcome the #8 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. It’s a 12-noon kickoff. Early weather forecasts project 86 degrees and...
INDIANA STATE
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

FAST START

UNIONVILLE – It was a battle of the Vikings Friday night as the Community Vikings scored three quick touchdowns in the first four minutes and used a stellar defensive effort to shutout the Perry County Vikings 46-0 in a non-region football matchup. Just like its previous game, Community used the...
UNIONVILLE, TN
reviewjournal.com

UNLV falls to Arizona State, loses starting QB in 2nd half

For two quarters against Arizona State on Saturday night, UNLV showcased some of the improvements that coach Marcus Arroyo had highlighted after the opener. In the other two quarters, though, the Rebels didn’t showcase much of anything. UNLV hung with the No. 23 Sun Devils in the first half before...
ARIZONA STATE
Chronicle

Five observations from Duke football's first half against Northwestern

Duke came out in full force to start the game, posting three touchdowns and forcing two touchdowns in the first quarter. Northwestern came in as favorites, but the Blue Devils dominated the first half to a 30-7 lead. Here’s five of our observations from the first half:. Five observations:. Gunnar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Duke opens as 2-point underdogs to visiting Northwestern

Duke got back on the winning track last weekend, with a 45-17 statement win over North Carolina A&T that washed away a lot of bad taste from their Week One loss to Charlotte. Heading in to their Week Three game against the Northwestern Wildcats, oddsmakers see the game ending up a close one. Opening lines spotted two points in Northwestern's favor, with bettors jumping on the line to boost it up to three points in some books.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Recap: Duke outplays the Aggies in the 2nd half

The Aggies started off strong but dropped to 0-2 after their second loss in the row to start the season. The Aggies played Duke to a tie score up until the end of the first half. Duke ended a five-game losing streak with the 45-17 win over the North Carolina...
COLLEGE SPORTS
jocoreport.com

Elon Holds Off Campbell 24-23

BUIES CREEK – Elon rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter, then withstood a late Campbell comeback attempt to earn a 24-23 win Saturday night at Barker-Lane Stadium. Campbell (0-2) cut the lead to one with 1:11 remaining on Hajj-Malik Williams’ second touchdown strike to Caleb Snead of...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy