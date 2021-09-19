Miami of Ohio overwhelms FCS-squad Long Island 42-7

The MP JV Bulldogs throttled rival Jackson by a score of 42-7 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Freshman QB Nemo Jones, making his first appearance due to injury, looked in mideason form. The Dogs got the scoring early by taking the opening drive and moving the ball at will. The Bulldogs moved the ball at will with Najeh Reese running behind a strong offensive line. The drive culminated with Nemo Jones hitting Seth Davis for a 35 yard catch and run TD. The MP defense suffocated Jackson’s offense on the ensuing possession allowing the Dogs to get the ball back in good field position. The Bulldogs responded when Nemo Jones again threw a dart to Seth Davis in the back in the endzone to give MP a 14-0 lead.

JACKSON, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO