CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Dolphins Once Owned The Bills For An Entire Decade

By The Phinsider
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long time ago, the Dolphins and Bills had a heated rivalry that stood from the late 80s through the 90s thanks to the emergence of draft classmates Dan Marino and Jim Kelly. The rivalry’s relevance took a dip in the first two decades of the 21st century thanks to the consistent mediocrity of both franchises, but thanks to a resurgence from both clubs in 2020, the rivalry is back on.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

What the Miami Dolphins are Saying About the Buffalo Bills

No member of the Miami Dolphins will forget the last time they played the Buffalo Bills, who romped to a 56-26 victory in the final game of last season. Not only did the Bills' offense dominate, but their special teams and defense each provided touchdowns before backup quarterback Matt Barkley entered and threw a 56-yard TD pass to Gabriel Davis.
NFL
WIVB

BKL Podcast: Week 2 Bills vs. Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Week two of the Buffalo Kickoff Live Podcast features News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed talking with WROC Sports Director Thad Brown and WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio discussing the Buffalo Bills Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. You can watch the podcast above, or listen on SoundCloud below.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … McKenzie and Davis were injured in Week 1 but returned. … Milano did not miss a snap vs. the Steelers. … DE Mario Addison & WR Cole Beasley were given veteran rest day on Wednesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Dan Marino
thebuffalofanatics.com

Bills in the Trenches Week 2: at the Miami Dolphins

Yeah, so about last Sunday: definitely did not see that coming. After all the hype and praise the Buffalo Bills received throughout the offseason, they definitely didn’t resemble the team they were projected to be. Stupid penalties, poor pass blocking, failing to create pressure: almost everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong.
NFL
ESPN

Bills trying for a 6th consecutive victory over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- — BUFFALO (0-1) at MIAMI (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Buffalo by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buffalo 0-1-0, Miami 1-0-0. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 62-55-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Dolphins 56-26 on Jan. 3 in Orchard Park, New York.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 9/17: Josh Allen has owned the Dolphins

Ever since he came into the NFL as the No. 7 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, quarterback Josh Allen has displayed a mastery of the Miami Dolphins. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off with why a trip to South Beach could be the perfect remedy for Allen and the Bills to get back on track following a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the 2021 season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Week 2 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it to 2-0 on the 2021 season when they face the Buffalo Bills in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. In the process, they'll be looking to end a five-game losing streak in the series. Here's all the pertinent info...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bills#Just Around The Corner#Trash Talking#American Football
Buffalo Rumblings

Predict the Score! - Week 2: Bills v Dolphins

Welcome to the most popular NFL regular-season weekly contest in the world! on the internet. on Buffalo Rumblings! Ok, inflated ego aside, it was a pleasant surprise to see so many participants and recs last week and I hope we can keep that energy flowing throughout the season! I enjoy creating content that entertains this quirky, loveable, even if sometimes dysfunctional, family.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bills vs. Dolphins: Five Questions with The Phinsider

One week we always look forward to is when the Buffalo Bills travel down to Miami to take on the Dolphins. One of those reasons is whenever the Bills head south, their performance seems to be off the charts. This is also the case with Josh Allen seeing that in six games versus the Dolphins he has been named AFC Player of the Week three times. The other reason we love Dolphins week is that we get to talk to our good friend Kevin Nogle from The Phinsider to get a scouting report on Miami.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Dolphins vs Bills Preview and Prediction

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the Dolphins big week one win over the Patriots, talk about all of the news in the world of the Miami Dolphins from this week, and look ahead to Sunday’s Home Opener vs the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. First, the guys talk about what took place last week in Foxborough with the Dolphins win. Did Mac Jones outplay Tua? Does it matter at the end of the day? They talk about all of the big news from the week like the return of Will Fuller, Adam Shaheen, and Austin Jackson to the Dolphins line-up. Should Austin Jackson get his job back or should Liam Eichenberg stay at left tackle? Mike and Ian debate that. Then they look ahead to this Sunday’s huge game between Miami and Buffalo. Can the Dolphins end their 5-game losing streak to the Bills? Will the Dolphins finally stop Josh Allen? Mike makes his FEARLESS PREDICTION and tells you what he thinks. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFL
Times-Herald

Bills-Dolphins: major early-season test

A game for first place in the division two weeks into the NFL season?. Welcome to Sunday’s meeting between the Buffalo Bills (0-1) and Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m. Fox-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM). The only team from the AFC East to win on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

Dolphins Game Preview: Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins got their first win under their belt last Sunday against the New England Patriots. They will now face another divisional foe in the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. This will be the first home game of the regular season for the Dolphins. Even though they are at home, the Bills are still favored by a field goal going into this game. This is not surprising as the Bills are serious Super Bowl contenders this year. The Dolphins will have to be on top of their game if they want to come out of this game with a win. This article will preview the Dolphins’ upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Soundbites of Bills Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills:. DE Emmanuel Ogbah on the defense maybe looking for a sense of redemption from the 56-26 loss at Buffalo in the 2020 season finale: “Yeah, it definitely left a bitter taste in our mouth last game; but no, we take every game the same way. Same approach. We’re going to have a good game plan for them. I’m sure they’re going to have a good game plan for us. We’ve just got to go out there and execute the game plan.”
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Buffalo vs. Miami on September 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Buffalo Bills (0-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. Miami Dolphins (1-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, September 19 - 1:00pm EDT. Where: Hard Rock...
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Has the rivalry resumed with Bills-Dolphins?

There was a time when the Bills unquestioned rival was Miami. The Dolphins – “Dalphins” as late Buffalo play-by-play man Van Miller used to call them on the air – were formed in 1966 as an American Football League expansion franchise. And, at first, the Bills, an original member of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins try to downplay revenge as motivation versus Bills

The Miami Dolphins will enter Week 2 of the NFL regular season with a pristine opportunity to make a lot of noise. The Dolphins can further legitimize themselves as a contender with a win at home against the Buffalo Bills — and in the process push the Bills into a very unappealing position at 0-2 and 2.5 games out of first place after the first two weeks of the season. It counts as just one of seventeen regular season games, but the big picture view of what can be had with a win on Sunday is enormous.
NFL
13 WHAM

Josh Allen and the Bills offense talk dominating the Dolphins

After a disappointing loss in Week One the Bills bounced back in South Beach. Buffalo put up 35 points while they shut out the Dolphins 35-0. The Bills defense shined but Josh Allen and the offense found the end zone early and often in Miami. Be sure to check out...
NFL
Buffalo News

Harrison Phillips inactive for Bills against Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills will get defensive tackle Star Lotulelei back in the lineup Sunday. Lotulelei, who missed the season opener against Pittsburgh because of a calf injury, is active and will play against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.
NFL
mynews13.com

Tua Tagovailoa knocked out in Dolphins loss to Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Another Buffalo-Miami game, another lopsided Bills victory. And this one might wind up hurting the Dolphins more than most of the others. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury on the way to a 35-0 win on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy