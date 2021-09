The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice at PNC Arena on Thursday for Day One of training camp. So what exactly did that look like? The 52-man camp roster was broken in to two groups; Team Attitude and Team Energy. The former being made up of essentially the entire "NHL" team. There was skating, drills, conditioning, sporadic shootouts and some hootin' and hollerin'. Or as head coach Rod Brind'Amour put it, 'introductory stuff'.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO