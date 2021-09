PLEASE NOTE THAT THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR AND MUST BE TAKEN WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. This past August a YouTube personality known as Maximilian Dood made a rallying cry in a video to try and help bring back the classic Arcade Fighting Game Marvel vs. Capcom 2 onto modern consoles. Maximilian Dood is one of the most well known figures in the fighting game community, he has been on YouTube for over a decade and has accumulated over 1 Million Subscribers. Known not only for his content but also the relationships he has made with developers of fighting games from across the world and is considered the voice of the casual FGC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO