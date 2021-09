It’s a rare thing for the Dallas community; to be in agreement. Despite the lack of broad media attention to the Dallas Stars, if we define passion by its negativity, then Dallas is the second most ‘passionate’ fanbase in all of American sports. And nowhere has that passion been a more defining feature of this sports battleground than the draft. The Stars have swung and hit big beyond the first round, but they’ve swung and missed big within the first round. Through all the butterfly effect rage about Would Have and Could Have, Dallas fans can at least agree on this: Thomas Harley was a good pick then, and is a good prospect now.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO