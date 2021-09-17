CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Sept. 19 Statehouse Beat

By Phil Kabler
wvgazettemail.com
 9 days ago

Gov. Jim Justice, who claims to be all about transparency in government, has blocked the public from tracking flights of the state King Air airplane. Earlier this year, a reader turned me on to the ADS-B Exchange website, which tracks ADS-B transponders for all aircraft operating in the U.S. (ADS-B is the new Federal Aviation Administration-mandated satellite flight tracking technology, which gives air traffic controllers a more accurate picture of the location of all aircraft in flight across the country.)

www.wvgazettemail.com

