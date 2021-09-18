CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, football game spread, odds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow for LIVE updates on top-25 teams around college football in Week 3. South Carolina and No. 2 Georgia will kick off their conference schedules when the border-state and SEC East rivals meet in Athens, Georgia, for a Saturday night showdown Between the Hedges. Though the Bulldogs are heavy favorites, the memories of a stunning home loss to the Gamecocks in 2019 at Sanford Stadium will serve as a reminder that nothing ever comes easy in the SEC.

