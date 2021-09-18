CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Warmest regards: Appreciating the wonders of our world

Times News
 7 days ago

I don’t use the word awesome if I can help it because it’s so overused. We liberally sprinkle the word awesome into everyday conversation. If we find a good restaurant that pleases us we say it’s awesome. If a friend says she’ll call when she comes to town, we say...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

Born the day our world changed forever

Twenty years ago, parents across the United States faced the delicate situation of discussing 9/11 with their children. Many adults watched their televisions with a sense of disbelief and horror on September 11, 2001, and parents were forced to explain the inexplicable events of that day to their youngsters. For one family, as they watched the events unfold on the television as so many Americans lost their lives that day, they were welcoming their daughter into the world.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thedieline.com

Inside the Whimsical and Wonderful World of Lisa Congdon

We dare you to look through Lisa Congdon’s portfolio of work and not smile. Go on. It’s just about impossible. Lisa’s bold, graphic style radiates positivity, so it’s no wonder companies like REI, Amazon, Madewell, Comme des Garcons, and (one of our personal favorites) method have collaborated with this illustrator and storyteller to bring some joy and beauty to their brands.
ENTERTAINMENT
Huntsville Item

OUR VIEW: The day the world stopped turning

Twenty years ago, on a Tuesday morning in September, people were at work. Kids in school. Tourists sightseeing. Moms grocery shopping. Travelers boarding flights. Our nation of individuals buzzed along, step by daily step. Then, for first time in many of our lifetimes, our country came to a standstill. Together,...
AFGHANISTAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds
davenportlibrary.com

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Nezhukumatathil (nuh ZOO KOO mah tah till) skillfully interweaves her own story of growing up and living in many different places (Kansas, Arizona, and Ohio to name a few, not to mention visits to family in Kerala, India) with profiles of vital plants and wildlife which feature in that locale and her memories of it. One of my favorite examples is the chapter in which she describes the corpse flower, an enormous plant which blooms into a foul odor only once every few years. Not only does she describe the plant’s origins and lifecycles, but she also tells the reader how she used to use this flower as a story to test potential dates: her date’s reaction to hearing her enthusiasm for the corpse flower told her whether or not they should get a second date. Only one reacted with interest and curiosity and without judgement, and she married him. It makes for a fascinating, funny, and ultimately heartwarming chapter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
worldatlas.com

The 7 Natural Wonders Of The World

When thinking of the wonders of the world, the Great Pyramids or the Colosseum may spring into mind. While unmistakeably incredulous, the list below describes the wonders that Mother Nature created at her own will to enchant and put humans in awe at the mere sight of these wonders. From mountain peaks to waterfalls, underwater marvels and dazzling sky optics, each natural wonder highlights a different aspect of the beauty of Earth’s natural world.
LIFESTYLE
Times News

Warmest regards: Is it fair to stereotype roles?

As I watched my husband fix a problem I was having with my watch, I thought once again how happy I am that he is good at fixing things. More than a decade ago when David and I announced we were getting married, my friend Kay was it was an added plus that David was an engineer. “Engineers are especially good at fixing things and solving problems,” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
discoverourcoast.com

The Wonder Woman of the kite world: Remembering Kay Buesing

Nearly 40 years ago Jim Mockford met Long Beach Peninsula’s resident kite icon, Kay Buesing. His memories of their friendship were so powerful, he wanted to do something special to honor the former executive director of The World Kite Museum after she died at age 86 in February. The author has chosen to donate several of his books to the local community to keep her legacy alive.
LONG BEACH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: September 16

MAINE — Lobsterwoman: Virginia Oliver, age 101, a sternman, measured and banded lobsters on her son Max Oliver's boat, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, off Rockland. The state's oldest lobster harvester has been doing it since before the onset of the Great Depression. Photo: Robert F. Bukaty/AP.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Times News

Where we live: Moments of peace

It is often the little things in daily life that bring me pleasure. Tuesday I was walking my dog at John Rudy County Park in York County. I try to take my dogs there daily because they love it. How do I know they love going there? It is easy to tell due to the big smile on their face. Napoleon and Jumper are Jack Russell terriers; I adopted them in Pine Grove from the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA. Napoleon often has his head out the rear passenger side as I drive to our destination. The smile on his face is pure joy. Jumper isn’t one to hang his head out the window.
YORK COUNTY, PA
gamingideology.com

Asterigos makes you discover the wonderful world

‘s team ACME Game Studio very recently announced the arrival of their Fantasy RPG made in Taiwan, in the sweet name of asterigos. Immerse yourself in an incredible adventure full of exciting battles, on PlayStation 4 and PC in late spring 2022 and PS5 later in October of that year.
VIDEO GAMES
St. Louis American

The power of Paul still helps shape our world

I remember reviewing the letters of Paul in Bible study. In doing so, I was constantly reminded that one cannot look at Paul without really seeing Jesus’ amazing handiwork. Now, you need to know that I think Paul was an awesome person when it comes to the story of his life. I haven’t found a biography or autobiography of anyone in or outside of the ‘good book’ that comes close to my admiration for Paul, Jesus notwithstanding. Because the two are so closely associated with one another, I can’t help but consider the impact of this tandem on human history.
RELIGION
Secret LA

This Invisible House In Joshua Tree Has A 100-Foot Pool In The Middle Of It

Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—planted on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
News Channel Nebraska

New program at Elkhorn Valley Museum, 'Our Town, Our World'

NORFOLK -- A museum in Norfolk is rolling out a new program for families titled "Our Town, Our World." Education Coordinator Libby McKay told NCN the Elkhorn Valley Museum will have activities, food, stories, and language lessons connected to whichever culture is featured that month. "It's basically an opportunity for...
NORFOLK, NE
New York Post

‘The Wonder Years’ reboot: Same year, worlds apart from the original

ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” offers an interesting, though not groundbreaking, alternative to its forerunner. It’s been 28 years since we watched Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) come of age as a suburban, middle-class, whitebread teenager starting in 1968: love, loss, discovery, life lessons, the works — aided by his goofy best friend, Paul Pfeiffer (Josh Saviano) and his unrequited love, Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar), with Daniel Stern providing the voiceover narration as an adult Kevin to as Kevin to put it all into 20/20 context.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Public

Looking At Our World Through Glass

Glass is all around us: from windows and mirrors, to phone screens and fiber optic cables. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we'll learn about how glass helped shape our world, efforts to create different types of glasses, and what it's like to make art out of glass. GUESTS:
VISUAL ART
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Zerofit – The World’s Warmest Baselayer

Pioneering baselayer brand Zerofit has now arrived in North America for Fall/Holiday 2021 with an extensive collection of products for everyone who loves being active in the great American outdoors, regardless of how cold it gets. The world’s most technical range of unisex baselayers is now available in the US and Canada thanks to a new distribution agreement with Zerofit North America LLC www.zerofitusa.com.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy