CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pats-Jets Bet // Double Digit Favorites // NFL Week 2 Bets – (Hour 2) – 9/18

985thesportshub.com
 7 days ago

(0:00) A look at the Cardinals-Vikings matchup on Sunday as well as a surprising line in one AFC matchup. (16:00) Joe gives a best bet for the Patriots-Jets game, and we explore the trend of double digit favorites. (34:30) Wrapping things up with a look at the rest of the...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Digit#Pats#Best Bet#American Football#The Cardinals Vikings#Afc#Patriots
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

How To Bet Week 1 NFL Games Online

Online sports betting has fanned out across the country at a rapid pace, with three more major states going live just since the beginning of the year. You no doubt have seen the slew of sportsbook ads if you live one of these legal gambling states. But just how do you sign up for a sportsbook app? Which are the best? What promos can new users take advantage of? We have your full breakdown on how to bet Week 1 NFL games with legal sportsbook apps.
GAMBLING
The Staten Island Advance

NFL | Week 1: How to watch the New York Jets at Carolina Panthers Sunday (9-12-21) without cable

New York Jets fans will get a glimpse of their future -- and their past -- when Gang Green visits the Carolina Panthers Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021) at 1 p.m. ET. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the second pick in last April’s NFL Draft, gets the nod for the Jets and he will face former Jets QB Sam Darnold, who had little success in New York and was traded away.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Player props, picks, and Monkey Knife Fight plays (Moneyline and Wine podcast)

Pro Football Network’s Moneyline and Wine returns with host Brett Yarris and Betting Analysts Anita Marks and Jessica Gonsalves. The team provides some of their favorite plays from the Week 1 Sunday slate while also focusing on some player props. After a successful Thursday Night Football performance, will they be able to provide more winners for Sunday?
NFL
lineups.com

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers (9/12/21) A battle between two of the youngest teams in the NFL will be an interesting one as it is also a revenge game for Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold and Panthers’ WR Robby Anderson. You read that right, Darnold and Anderson are former Jets and will look to conquer their demons from New York as they take on the new regime, led by head coach Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson. These teams are very similar as they are both young and have not had much success in the NFL yet, and it will be a fun matchup that the rest of the NFL should keep their eyes on.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL Betting Cheat Sheet for Week 1

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Every week of the NFL regular season, I’ll be sharing my thoughts...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL betting trends — Week 1

Seattle (-2½, 49) at Indianapolis: The Seahawks are 4-8 against the spread in their past 12 games as favorites and dropped their last six ATS on the road. Seattle is 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 road games. Colts coach Frank Reich is 10-6 ATS as an underdog with Indianapolis. Edge: Colts.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 1 (Sep. 12)

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 1 (September 12th) Steelers at Bills (SPREAD: BUF -6.5) “I’m going to take the Steelers +6.5 vs. Buffalo. Folks, don’t go to the end of last year, go to the beginning when the Steelers were healthy. Now they’re healthy. They led the NFL in quarterback hits, they led the NFL in most sacks, they allowed the fewest sacks, and the Bills offensive line is just 'OK.’ The Bills defense was the third worst in the red zone last year and is a work in progress. I love Sean McDermott, but they’re trying to garner a pass rush and they haven’t the last two years. The Steelers offensive line is in transition but the Bills have not shown an ability so far to take advantage of that because the d-line is their weakness. Also, proud organizations that get humiliated at the end of the year like Pittsburgh – Mike Tomlin, the Rooney family, Big Ben – come back focused and with a vengeance. I think this is a potential upset, I’m going to have the Bills winning on a field goal late but Pittsburgh outplays them for a lot of it. Take the Steelers +6.5 points.”
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Picks: Best Underdog Bets For Week 1

We’ve finally reached the main course of the first week of football and it’s time for some NFL Picks for Week 1. If Thursday night was any indication of what the 2021 season has to offer, we’re in for one heckuva ride. The Cowboys shocked the nation by taking their game against the defending Super Bowl champs to the wire. By far the underdogs, Dallas worked hard to keep the game close and even took the lead late in the game. Unfortunately, they left Tom Brady too much time which he used to come back and steal the win. In the process though, America’s Team proved that you can never count any team out of any game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy