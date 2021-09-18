Pats-Jets Bet // Double Digit Favorites // NFL Week 2 Bets – (Hour 2) – 9/18

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 1 (September 12th) Steelers at Bills (SPREAD: BUF -6.5) “I’m going to take the Steelers +6.5 vs. Buffalo. Folks, don’t go to the end of last year, go to the beginning when the Steelers were healthy. Now they’re healthy. They led the NFL in quarterback hits, they led the NFL in most sacks, they allowed the fewest sacks, and the Bills offensive line is just 'OK.’ The Bills defense was the third worst in the red zone last year and is a work in progress. I love Sean McDermott, but they’re trying to garner a pass rush and they haven’t the last two years. The Steelers offensive line is in transition but the Bills have not shown an ability so far to take advantage of that because the d-line is their weakness. Also, proud organizations that get humiliated at the end of the year like Pittsburgh – Mike Tomlin, the Rooney family, Big Ben – come back focused and with a vengeance. I think this is a potential upset, I’m going to have the Bills winning on a field goal late but Pittsburgh outplays them for a lot of it. Take the Steelers +6.5 points.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO