CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Crowd Control: Despite Win, Alabama Struggles in Noisy Swamp

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnBqF_0c0cfpgq00

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — While the first quarter was an impressive showing by both the Alabama offense and defense, the Crimson Tide was outscored 26-10 for the remainder of the game. In front of the fifth-largest crowd in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium history, the Crimson Tide was not at its sharpest.

While Alabama ultimately held off Florida for a 31-29, the Gators led the game in offensive yards with 439 compared to the Crimson Tide's 324. On top of that, the crowd noise forced a lot of miscommunication on the Alabama offense, resulting in a delay of game, a substitution infraction and four false starts over the course of the game.

"Tough place to play," Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game. "I thought Bryce did a really good job of managing the crowd noise. There were times when it gave us issues but it was really more of a snap-count issue than it was his doing. So, the center had a tough time hearing a couple [of] times and we snapped the ball late and got some penalties."

Another bad stat for the Crimson Tide was on third down. On offense, Alabama was able to convert just seven of 13 attempts on third down. More disruptive to the Crimson Tide game plan was its defense, though, allowing the Gators to convert five of 12 attempts on third down.

The incredibly loud crowd made its impact on the offensive side, while the defense was not able to capitalize on a quieter atmosphere and failed to stop the Gators in several third and long situations.

There was one bright spot for Alabama, though: sophomore quarterback Bryce Young shined once again. While his numbers were less than typical for the Crimson Tide signal caller — 22-of-35 for 233 yards and three touchdowns — the first-year starter was able to maintain composure despite the harshest environment that the team has faced in quite some time.

"Crazy atmosphere," Young said. "Those fans were really loud. We knew it was going to be a hostile environment coming in and it lived up to it for sure. The fans were super loud and there was a lot we had to deal with."

All three of Young's touchdown passes came in the first quarter, with the Crimson Tide running backs making two of those three receptions. However, Young did have an easy touchdown pass dropped by a wide-open Slade Bolden in the end zone, hurting his stats but not taking away from a solid performance.

"I think Bryce did a really good job," Saban said. "I think he was very composed. It was a difficult circumstance and situation to play in. We clapped some, we went on silent some, but I thought he managed the game really well [and] made some really, really good decisions for the most part."

On defense, Alabama gave up a grand total of 181 passing yards to the Gators while allowing them to rush 245 yards. Defensive back Demarcco Hellams had a solid day with 11 total tackles and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. managed two tackles for loss, but the hostile environment and poor execution prevented the team from its usual dominance.

"The crowd was a key component," Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle said. "Obviously we came out strong — like in the past few games, we came out strong — but we still got some things to learn. We gotta learn how to finish but overall it was a great win."

Three games in a row now, Alabama has come out of the gate looking like the top team in the nation. However, Saturday's game in Gainesville paints a perfect picture of how the program's season has gone thus far: start out strong, dominate early, falter over the course of the game.

Florida is just the first rowdy SEC road trip on the Alabama schedule. With Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn still on the road slate, the Crimson Tide will need to improve its adjustments to atmosphere if it wants to finish the regular season 12-0.

While Saban ultimately didn't seem too upset with his team — quite the opposite, rather — he did note that Saturday's game put a lot of quirks that need tweaking on display.

"All-in-all, there's a lot to learn," Saban said. "I'm hopeful that our team can learn from this experience — learn how to improve, learn how to get better — kinda see where you are personally as a player, where we are collectively as a team, what we need to do to get better individually and improve and play with more consistency and maintain intensity as well as do the same thing as a team.

"There's a lot of good things for us to learn out there."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gainesville, AL
State
Alabama State
Raleigh News & Observer

No. 11 Florida welcomes favored, top-ranked Alabama to Swamp

Florida’s Dameon Pierce flashed an ear-to-ear grin as he contemplated his response. “How’s it feel to be such huge underdogs at home against top-ranked Alabama?”. If anyone was going to say anything controversial, it likely would have been the outspoken and vivacious running back. Pierce chuckled and then held back. Well, sort of.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Alabama Now

Young leads Alabama past Florida in the Swamp

Bryce Young heard all about the Swamp. He knew it would be deafening at times and difficult, if not impossible, for a visiting quarterback to communicate. He also understood the key to handling such a raucous environment: a fast start. Young’s first collegiate road trip was a rousing success, a...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban calls out skill players for lack of explosive plays

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called out his skill players and pointed the finger back at himself and his coaching staff for Alabama’s lack of explosive plays through the first three games of the season. “We’re working to make explosive plays,” he told media on Wednesday. “I think we just...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowd Control#Ben Hill Griffin Stadium#American Football#Gators#The Crimson Tide#Sec#Texas A M
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy