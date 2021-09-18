CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

CJ McCollum’s bold take on the best fits for Rockets’ John Wall

basketball-addict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Rockets point guard John Wall may be the next big-name talent to move to a new team ahead of the season. The Rockets and Wall have agreed to mutually work together to find a suitor for the veteran point guard. Wall is set to report to training camp next month, but Houston’s plan is […] The post CJ McCollum’s bold take on the best fits for Rockets’ John Wall appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Rockets Taking Offers From Clippers For John Wall

It was announced on Tuesday morning by The Atheltic's Shams Charania that the Houston Rockets and John Wall will work towards finding him a new team to play for this season. Because Wall is still owed $91.7M over the next two years, the two sides have no plans to work towards a buyout, meaning a trade would be their only option.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Blazers have no answers for their CJ McCollum conundrum

The implication, buried beneath a hundred other things—accusations and disappointments, animal restlessness, valid critiques of Neil Olshey’s job performance, the fact that the Blazers have employed at least half a dozen small forwards who can’t shoot, the terror of waking up 31 years old, myth-building, inexpert press handling, anxiety as strong as paint fumes—is that CJ McCollum isn’t good enough. Dame Lillard will tell you that’s not what he means, when he grumbles about the lacking team that’s been constructed around him. He’s telling the truth. He adores McCollum. But when you’re unhappy with your situation, a championship being a wholly cumulative achievement—every little bit counts and the source of the necessary production doesn’t particularly matter; three guys can score 10 or one can score 30—you’re talking about each component of the machine failing, to some extent. (Yourself included.) Lillard would probably argue, not so explicitly but in so many words, that CJ should be Portland’s third banana, or that there should be such a robust rotation behind he and his faithful sidekick that McCollum’s shortcomings—his slightly dodgy fit next to Dame chief among them—don’t matter. Dame would insist that CJ is a very good player. And he is. But what if he were better? Well, shoot.
NBA
winespectator.com

NBA Star CJ McCollum Buys 318-Acre Oregon Property for Vineyard

When it comes to his wine brand, NBA star and vintner CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise, came to play. The couple have purchased a 318-acre property, located in Oregon's Yamhill-Carlton appellation, for the Portland Trail Blazer's McCollum Heritage 91 wine label. The purchase price and identity of the seller were not disclosed.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Mccollum
Yardbarker

Only one team viewed as 'good' option for Rockets' John Wall

John Wall and the Houston decided to go their separate ways this past week. While the organization is refusing to buy out its 31-year-old guard, it has agreed to help facilitate a trade to the best of its abilities. This divorce is a win-win. Wall has his reasons for wanting...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Realistic Landing Spots for Houston Rockets Guard John Wall

The Houston Rockets are reportedly on the hunt for a new team for former All-Star point guard John Wall. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium broke the news Tuesday. For most of the NBA's top tier of moneymakers, such news might be accompanied by a wave of reports on potential suitors and fake trade ideas. But no player with a top-10 salary-cap hit would be harder to trade than Wall.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: CJ McCollum traded to Cs in B/R’s latest piece

When it comes to offseason shakeups and maneuverings, the Boston Celtics have proven to be one of the most active organizations in the entire league. From the resignation of Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations early on to the most recent key transaction that landed the Cs this year’s biggest free agency steal in Dennis Schroder, Boston has been unbelievably busy and, though we may be just over a month away from tip-off to 2021-22, there is still plenty of time to see some more entertaining moves be made.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Clutchpoints
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Rockets, John Wall agree to search for trade partner

The Houston Rockets are going to look quite different when the season rolls around. With a ton of young talent on the roster, it looks like John Wall will be on his way out at some point. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets and Wall agreed to search for a trade partner, and the veteran point guard won’t play for the time being.
NBA
RealGM

John Wall, Rockets To Work Together On Trade

John Wall and the Houston Rockets have begun to work together on a trade and he won't appear in any games with the team in the interim. Wall is entering his second season with the Rockets. Wall is entering his 12th NBA season and both he and the Rockets recognize each side is in different phases.
NBA
FanSided

Houston Rockets: 3 possible John Wall trade packages

With the announcement that John Wall and the Houston Rockets are mutually working to find a trade partner for the former All-Star guard, trade machines across NBA Twitter kicked back to life. After weeks of only considering where Ben Simmons could possibly land, fans can finally start thinking about where another large contract fits into the grand scheme of things.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

The true reason Rockets are itching to trade John Wall

The Houston Rockets are expected to move their fourth All-Star guard from the last three seasons as a John Wall trade seems imminent. But apparently that wasn’t seen as the case just a couple of months ago. According to a report from The Athletic, John Wall served as the veteran voice that the Rockets desperately […] The post The true reason Rockets are itching to trade John Wall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Wall, Rockets agree to part ways

After meeting and seeing eye-to-eye on the direction of the Houston Rockets, the franchise and John Wall have agreed on working together to find a new home for the five-time All-Star guard, sources tell The Athletic. The plan is for Wall to remain present around the Rockets entering training camp, which begins late this month, and to not play in games for Houston this season, sources said.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets will look to find John Wall a new home

NBA Trade Rumors: The Houston Rockets and John Wall have agreed to part ways. The Houston Rockets, at least in part, acquired John Wall in an attempt to help keep James Harden committed to the franchise a year ago. Now that it’s over and done with, Wall’s presence on the team’s roster didn’t make much sense.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Three-Team Trade Involves Malcolm Brogdon, CJ McCollum

The last handful of seasons have not been kind to the Indiana Pacers, as everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. They made the playoffs five consecutive NBA seasons from 2016-20, but they lost in the first round each of these seasons, and the Indiana Pacers missed the playoffs this past season after losing to the Washington Wizards in the 8-seed play-in game.
NBA
wmleader.com

John Wall and Rockets agree he won’t play again for Houston

John Wall called himself the Rockets’ franchise player after they traded James Harden. That sounded tenuous, at best, when he said it in February. It’s even more specious now that Houston has remade its roster around four first-round picks and other young players. So, Wall and the Rockets are headed...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Rockets, John Wall Agree To Hold Him Out Of Games, Seek Trade

2:42pm: The Rockets don’t want to give up any first-round picks in a Wall trade, according to MacMahon. Realistically, the only way for Houston to avoid attaching a first-rounder would be to take back one or two unwanted contracts in the deal. MacMahon adds that the Rockets wouldn’t want to...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy