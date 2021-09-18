CJ McCollum’s bold take on the best fits for Rockets’ John Wall

The implication, buried beneath a hundred other things—accusations and disappointments, animal restlessness, valid critiques of Neil Olshey’s job performance, the fact that the Blazers have employed at least half a dozen small forwards who can’t shoot, the terror of waking up 31 years old, myth-building, inexpert press handling, anxiety as strong as paint fumes—is that CJ McCollum isn’t good enough. Dame Lillard will tell you that’s not what he means, when he grumbles about the lacking team that’s been constructed around him. He’s telling the truth. He adores McCollum. But when you’re unhappy with your situation, a championship being a wholly cumulative achievement—every little bit counts and the source of the necessary production doesn’t particularly matter; three guys can score 10 or one can score 30—you’re talking about each component of the machine failing, to some extent. (Yourself included.) Lillard would probably argue, not so explicitly but in so many words, that CJ should be Portland’s third banana, or that there should be such a robust rotation behind he and his faithful sidekick that McCollum’s shortcomings—his slightly dodgy fit next to Dame chief among them—don’t matter. Dame would insist that CJ is a very good player. And he is. But what if he were better? Well, shoot.

