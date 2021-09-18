Julius Randle drops truth bomb on Trae Young’s Knicks trolling during WWE
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young pulled off the ultimate troll job on the New York Knicks this offseason by appearing in the WWE Smackdown held at Madison Square Garden. However, Julius Randle couldn’t care less. When asked if he has seen the video of Trae’s appearance and his opinion about it, Randle didn’t hold back […] The post Julius Randle drops truth bomb on Trae Young’s Knicks trolling during WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.www.basketball-addict.com
Comments / 0